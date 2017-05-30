LawLers Barbecue opening 2 new restaurants in North Alabama
Jim Kelley, managing partner of LawLers Southern Foods III, said they will launch a 2,400-square-foot store in Decatur as part of a planned 14,400-square-foot building next to Honda on Beltline Road Southwest. The restaurant will occupy the east end of the property and include a drive-thru when it opens in winter 2018.
