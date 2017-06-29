House heavily damaged in Southwest Decatur fire
A fire early this morning heavily damaged a house in the 200 block of 10th Avenue Southwest. [HUDSON SHELTON/DECATUR DAILY] A fire early this morning heavily damaged a house in the 200 block of 10th Avenue Southwest.
