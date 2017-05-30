Homeless man charged with 3 vehicle b...

Homeless man charged with 3 vehicle break-ins

Decatur police said Eric Deondre Warner, 35, was charged with three counts of breaking a vehicle. Warned was processed at the Decatur Police Department and transferred to the Morgan County Jail with bail set at $32,500.

