Generational Change: Teens spending summer serving communities

Beneath the shadows of the headlines - of local juveniles arrested for arson, assault and vandalism - groups of teenagers are working diligently to better communities in north Alabama. Rarely do their efforts - delivering food to Meals on Wheels recipients, mentoring children at the Boys & Girls Club and serving as buddies at Hospice of the Valley's Camp Hope - garner much public attention.

