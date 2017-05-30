Former Chestnut Grove principal dies ...

Former Chestnut Grove principal dies of cancer

Read more: The Decatur Daily

In the 15 years Lauretta Teague served as principal at Chestnut Grove Elementary, teachers, students and school officials said they don't remember a time when she raised her voice. "She was passionate, kind, humble and if you didn't get to know her, you might not know all these things about her," school board member Donnie Lane said.

