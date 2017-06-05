Fire destroys 1 vehicle, damages 2nd in Northwest Decatur
A Mercedes-Benz vehicle caught on fire about 4 a.m. today at 401 Seventh Ave. N.W. [JOHN GODBEY/DECATUR DAILY] A Mercedes-Benz vehicle caught on fire about 4 a.m. today at 401 Seventh Ave. N.W. [JOHN GODBEY/DECATUR DAILY] Two children, who were in a house at the time of the fire, were taken to the hospital as a precaution from possible inhalation of smoke and ashes. A Mercedes-Benz vehicle caught on fire about 4 a.m. today at 401 Seventh Ave. N.W. Another vehicle, an Oldsmobile, also caught fire, and a corner of the house appeared to be slightly scorched.
