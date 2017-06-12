Fire damages portable unit at Brookha...

Fire damages portable unit at Brookhaven Middle School

A portable classroom at Brookhaven Middle School was damaged by fire shortly before midnight Sunday. Decatur police and the fire marshal's office are investigating.

