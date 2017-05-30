East Decatur residents begin beautify...

East Decatur residents begin beautifying their neighborhoods

14 hrs ago Read more: The Decatur Daily

As part of the national NeighborWorks Week, Community Action Partnership of North Alabama began painting, landscaping and basic home maintenance Thursday in the 1800 and 1900 blocks of Enolam Boulevard Southeast. Community Action spokewoman Holly Hicks said residents are welcome to join the group today as it continues to work on the Enolam homes.

