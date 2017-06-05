Decatur woman had bags packed when police found husband's body
Michelle Owens, who is escorted by a Morgan County deputy to the courthouse Thursday morning, had her bail reduced to $100,000, with several conditions. [JOHN GODBEY/DECATUR DAILY] Michelle Owens is charged with shooting and killing her husband, Lawrence Edward Owens, 44, with a .38-caliber handgun in June 2016.
