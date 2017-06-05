Decatur woman had bags packed when po...

Decatur woman had bags packed when police found husband's body

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Decatur Daily

Michelle Owens, who is escorted by a Morgan County deputy to the courthouse Thursday morning, had her bail reduced to $100,000, with several conditions. [JOHN GODBEY/DECATUR DAILY] Michelle Owens is charged with shooting and killing her husband, Lawrence Edward Owens, 44, with a .38-caliber handgun in June 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Decatur Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
HUNTSVILLE HISTORY: How Huntsville mistreated d... 8 hr Sean Hannity 4
Review: Chronic Pain Care Svc - Shaun Aggarwal MD (Aug '11) Jun 6 Jay690 350
How will Reality Leigh Winner serve for her cri... Jun 5 Ivanka 1
mouth cancer from chewing Jun 4 ThomasA 2
Harvest Man Found Dead On His Lawn (Nov '13) Jun 1 why did he have t... 29
Those Who Refuse To Repent ( Hell) May 27 Angus Mckinnon Young 4
is huntsville a good place to live? (Aug '09) May 24 ThomasA 40
See all Decatur Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Decatur Forum Now

Decatur Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Decatur Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Iran
  3. Notre Dame
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. South Korea
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Health Care
  5. Egypt
 

Decatur, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,831 • Total comments across all topics: 281,636,144

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC