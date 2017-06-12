Decatur woman arrested on possession charges
A Decatur woman was arrested Saturday after Decatur police found her with Spice, a synthetic marijuana product, and rolling papers as she was walking on Seventh Street Southeast, according to authorities. An officer made contact with Shanna Ann Kircher on Saturday as she was walking westbound on the 1400 block of Seventh Street, police said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.
Add your comments below
Decatur Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|HUNTSVILLE HISTORY: How Huntsville mistreated d...
|Jun 10
|ThomasA
|6
|Review: Chronic Pain Care Svc - Shaun Aggarwal MD (Aug '11)
|Jun 6
|Jay690
|350
|How will Reality Leigh Winner serve for her cri...
|Jun 5
|Ivanka
|1
|mouth cancer from chewing
|Jun 4
|ThomasA
|1
|Harvest Man Found Dead On His Lawn (Nov '13)
|Jun 1
|why did he have t...
|29
|Those Who Refuse To Repent ( Hell)
|May 27
|Angus Mckinnon Young
|4
|is huntsville a good place to live? (Aug '09)
|May 24
|ThomasA
|40
Find what you want!
Search Decatur Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC