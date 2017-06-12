Decatur woman arrested on possession ...

Decatur woman arrested on possession charges

A Decatur woman was arrested Saturday after Decatur police found her with Spice, a synthetic marijuana product, and rolling papers as she was walking on Seventh Street Southeast, according to authorities. An officer made contact with Shanna Ann Kircher on Saturday as she was walking westbound on the 1400 block of Seventh Street, police said.

