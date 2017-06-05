Decatur woman accused of murdering hu...

Decatur woman accused of murdering husband could make bail

A Morgan County circuit judge has reduced bail for murder suspect Michelle Lee Owens from $1 million to $100,000. The order from Judge Glenn Thompson would release Owens into the custody of her father, Tommy Lee Smith, and provide for several other conditions, including that she be barred from initiating contact with her children and that she not have access to a firearm.

