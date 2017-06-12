Decatur superintendent finalists from Tullahoma, Sheffield, Lauderdale, Oneonta and Elba

Four sitting superintendents are among the finalists to become the next superintendent for Decatur City Schools and another is a former superintendent. Florence attorney James Irby released the names to the school board on Monday and they include Oneonta City Schools Superintendent Michael Douglas; Sheffield City Superintendent Keith Lankford; Elba City Schools Superintendent Chresal Threadgill; Tullahoma City Schools Superintendent Dan Lawson; and Jennifer Gray, who was superintendent for Lauderdale County schools from Jan. 2013 until December 2016.

