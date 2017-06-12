Decatur superintendent finalists from...

Decatur superintendent finalists from Tullahoma, Sheffield, Lauderdale, Oneonta and Elba

Four sitting superintendents are among the finalists to become the next superintendent for Decatur City Schools and another is a former superintendent. Florence attorney James Irby released the names to the school board on Monday and they include Oneonta City Schools Superintendent Michael Douglas; Sheffield City Superintendent Keith Lankford; Elba City Schools Superintendent Chresal Threadgill; Tullahoma City Schools Superintendent Dan Lawson; and Jennifer Gray, who was superintendent for Lauderdale County schools from Jan. 2013 until December 2016.

