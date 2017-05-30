Decatur school officials: Suspected c...

Decatur school officials: Suspected child labor violations increasing

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: The Decatur Daily

In the past three years, Decatur City Schools reported to the state about a dozen cases of suspected child labor law violations involving its students. Dwight Satterfield, Decatur City Schools director of operations and safety, said there are usually commonalities in the cases: The students are newcomers to the area, and they're being employed in jobs not typically held by teens.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Decatur Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
mouth cancer from chewing 18 hr concerned 1
Harvest Man Found Dead On His Lawn (Nov '13) Jun 1 why did he have t... 29
Those Who Refuse To Repent ( Hell) May 27 Angus Mckinnon Young 4
is huntsville a good place to live? (Aug '09) May 24 ThomasA 40
News Report: Japan 'leaning towards' buying Huntsvil... May 24 ThomasA 4
Mo Brooks is 1 of them Mormons (Mar '12) May 15 Democrat 14
Any black guys wanna chill with fem boi May 5 Boitoy 1
See all Decatur Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Decatur Forum Now

Decatur Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Decatur Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Gunman
  4. North Korea
  5. Climate Change
  1. Microsoft
  2. China
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Tornado
  5. Health Care
 

Decatur, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,467 • Total comments across all topics: 281,508,862

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC