Decatur receives grant to extend bike trail
The city of Decatur has been awarded a $333,000 grant to extend the Bill Sims Bike Trail along Modaus Road Southwest. State Sen. Arthur Orr, R-Decatur, said the grant is federal funding that is administered through the Alabama Department of Transportation's Transportation Alternative Program.
