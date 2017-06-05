Decatur receives grant to extend bike...

Decatur receives grant to extend bike trail

The city of Decatur has been awarded a $333,000 grant to extend the Bill Sims Bike Trail along Modaus Road Southwest. State Sen. Arthur Orr, R-Decatur, said the grant is federal funding that is administered through the Alabama Department of Transportation's Transportation Alternative Program.

