Decatur police seek kidnapping suspect
Decatur police are seeking a man accused of kidnapping his ex-girlfriend on one occasion and attempting to do so on a second. Police said they are seeking Trevonne Monte Jackson, 21, whom they believe could be on his way to Gadsden, where he is originally from.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.
Comments
Add your comments below
Decatur Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Harvest Man Found Dead On His Lawn (Nov '13)
|23 hr
|why did he have t...
|29
|Those Who Refuse To Repent ( Hell)
|May 27
|Angus Mckinnon Young
|4
|is huntsville a good place to live? (Aug '09)
|May 24
|ThomasA
|40
|Report: Japan 'leaning towards' buying Huntsvil...
|May 24
|ThomasA
|4
|Mo Brooks is 1 of them Mormons (Mar '12)
|May 15
|Democrat
|14
|antique airplane
|May 14
|Fish
|5
|Any black guys wanna chill with fem boi
|May 5
|Boitoy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Decatur Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC