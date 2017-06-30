Decatur police searching for shooting suspect
Police are searching for a suspect who fired shots into an apartment that struck a sleeping woman in the back of the head early this morning, Decatur police said. Morgan County 911 received a call of shots fired at 3:19 a.m. and a call reporting the shooting at 3:25 a.m. in the 2200 block of Harrison Street, Director Ryan Welty said.
