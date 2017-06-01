Decatur police searching for man accu...

Decatur police searching for man accused of attempted kidnapping of ex-girlfriend

16 hrs ago

Police say Trevonne Monte Jackson forced himself into the home of his ex-girlfriend, Geneva Whitney, on May 29th where he forced her to enter her vehicle and began driving recklessly in an attempt to injure her. Whitney managed to escape and call for help, but Jackson fled before police arrived.

