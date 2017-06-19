Decatur police: Fake money bought man rifle, jail time
Fake money with the word "COPY" and apparent Russian lettering was sufficient to buy a Decatur man a rifle, Decatur police said, but it also landed him in jail Monday. On Friday, Gary Jermaine Freeman Jr., 18, 1809 Glenn St. S.W., used $240 in fake $20 bills to buy a .22 caliber AR-15, police said.
Read more at The Decatur Daily.
