Decatur police: Fake money bought man rifle, jail time

Fake money with the word "COPY" and apparent Russian lettering was sufficient to buy a Decatur man a rifle, Decatur police said, but it also landed him in jail Monday. On Friday, Gary Jermaine Freeman Jr., 18, 1809 Glenn St. S.W., used $240 in fake $20 bills to buy a .22 caliber AR-15, police said.

