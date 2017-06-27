Decatur losing 5 percent of Title I f...

Decatur losing 5 percent of Title I funding; Hartselle, Morgan systems also cut

9 hrs ago Read more: The Decatur Daily

Half of the six public school districts in Lawrence, Limestone and Morgan counties expect to see a decrease in Title I federal funding. According to numbers released by the Alabama Department of Education, Decatur City is projected to take the biggest hit - during a time when the school board has hired a superintendent to turn around test scores for students from socioeconomic disadvantaged situations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.

