Decatur hires 7 principals, 1 specialist

Yesterday Read more: The Decatur Daily

Decatur City Schools filled eight administrative positions Monday, but transfers and a retirement of a longtime administrator at Decatur High created more vacancies. The board majority approved interim Superintendent Dale Edwards' recommendation to transfer Rachel Poovey from elementary education supervisor to principal at Oak Park Middle; Linda McClain from principal at Banks-Caddell Elementary to academic intervention and recovery specialist; Demond Garth from unassigned to Cedar Ridge Middle principal; Beth Hales from Austinville Elementary to Eastwood Elementary as principal; and Luke Bergeson from assistant principal at Austin High to principal at Chestnut Grove.

