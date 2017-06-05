Decatur expecting to hire administrat...

Decatur expecting to hire administrators today

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Decatur Daily

More than 3,000 students in Decatur City Schools will have new principals when they return in August - if the school board votes to fill as many as eight administrative vacancies today. Interim Superintendent Dale Edwards said he plans to recommend that the board hire principals for two of the district's three middle schools and four of Decatur's 12 elementary school sites.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Decatur Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
HUNTSVILLE HISTORY: How Huntsville mistreated d... Sat ThomasA 6
Review: Chronic Pain Care Svc - Shaun Aggarwal MD (Aug '11) Jun 6 Jay690 350
How will Reality Leigh Winner serve for her cri... Jun 5 Ivanka 1
mouth cancer from chewing Jun 4 ThomasA 1
Harvest Man Found Dead On His Lawn (Nov '13) Jun 1 why did he have t... 29
Those Who Refuse To Repent ( Hell) May 27 Angus Mckinnon Young 4
is huntsville a good place to live? (Aug '09) May 24 ThomasA 40
See all Decatur Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Decatur Forum Now

Decatur Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Decatur Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Microsoft
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Iran
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Decatur, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,715 • Total comments across all topics: 281,705,829

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC