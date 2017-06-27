DCS assistants, Austinville principal...

DCS assistants, Austinville principal not on agenda

Decatur City Schools will fill some of its 29 certified job openings during a special meeting today, but the new superintendent likely will make recommendations for a principal at Austinville Elementary and assistant principals at Austin and Decatur. All employees require a recommendation from the superintendent, followed by a majority board vote.

