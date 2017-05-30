Danville woman, Hartselle man killed ...

Danville woman, Hartselle man killed in auto wreck

A Danville woman and Hartselle man died in a head-on auto collision early Thursday on U.S. 31 near Hartselle. Tiah Nicole Loggins, 27, of Danville, and Stephen Anthony Keeton, 28, of Hartselle, were pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

