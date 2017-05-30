Daikin donates $200K to fix Princess ...

Daikin donates $200K to fix Princess marquee, build playground

Donations from Daikin America Inc. will pay to refurbish and upgrade the iconic marquee at the Princess Theatre Center for the Performing Arts in Decatur and add playground equipment for children with physical disabilities at Morgan County's Sparkman Elementary School. Local officials this week said they did not expect the $100,000 donations each to the city of Decatur and Morgan County from Daikin, which operates a chemical plant in Decatur.

