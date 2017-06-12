Crash at U.S. 31/Sixth Avenue and Church Street
Decatur Police and Fire Rescue respond to a white F-150 pickup that flipped over in the southbound lanes of U.S. 31/Sixth Avenue near Church Street after colliding with another pickup on Monday. [CRYSTAL VANDER WEIT/DECATUR DAILY] No serious injuries were reported after two Ford F-150 pickups collided Monday afternoon on Sixth Avenue Northeast near Church Street, but the accident slowed southbound traffic coming into Decatur on U.S. 31. [CRYSTAL VANDER WEIT/DECATUR DAILY] Decatur Police and Fire Rescue respond to a white F-150 pickup that flipped over in the southbound lanes of U.S. 31/Sixth Avenue near Church Street after colliding with another pickup on Monday.
