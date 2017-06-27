Community meeting with police chief to discuss creating Neighborhood Watch groups
Decatur residents, City Council members and Police Chief Nate Allen will meet at the Entrepreneurial Center at 6 p.m. today to gauge community interest in starting Neighborhood Watch groups throughout the city. The meeting will give residents a chance to express their concerns about crime in the city and for police to give instruction on how to organize watch groups, Allen said.
