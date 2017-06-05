Citywide cleanup off to a slow start

Citywide cleanup off to a slow start

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Decatur Daily

The kickoff of a planned citywide cleanup Saturday did not go as expected, but officials hope to see more progress in coming days. Mayor Tab Bowling had touted the effort, but received pushback from council members who said they were not included in the plans.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Decatur Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
HUNTSVILLE HISTORY: How Huntsville mistreated d... Sat ThomasA 6
Review: Chronic Pain Care Svc - Shaun Aggarwal MD (Aug '11) Jun 6 Jay690 350
How will Reality Leigh Winner serve for her cri... Jun 5 Ivanka 1
mouth cancer from chewing Jun 4 ThomasA 1
Harvest Man Found Dead On His Lawn (Nov '13) Jun 1 why did he have t... 29
Those Who Refuse To Repent ( Hell) May 27 Angus Mckinnon Young 4
is huntsville a good place to live? (Aug '09) May 24 ThomasA 40
See all Decatur Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Decatur Forum Now

Decatur Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Decatur Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. South Korea
  4. China
  5. Microsoft
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Climate Change
 

Decatur, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,591 • Total comments across all topics: 281,681,609

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC