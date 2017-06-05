Citywide cleanup off to a slow start
The kickoff of a planned citywide cleanup Saturday did not go as expected, but officials hope to see more progress in coming days. Mayor Tab Bowling had touted the effort, but received pushback from council members who said they were not included in the plans.
