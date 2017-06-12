City officials pleased with cleanup effort
Discarded trash was plentiful Thursday as a city loader truck worked Joe Davis Drive in Decatur. [CRYSTAL VANDER WEIT/DECATUR DAILY] A city loader truck collects discarded trash along Joe Davis Drive in Decatur on Thursday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.
Comments
Add your comments below
Decatur Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|antique airplane
|Jun 13
|Bobby Walker Red
|8
|HUNTSVILLE HISTORY: How Huntsville mistreated d...
|Jun 10
|ThomasA
|6
|Review: Chronic Pain Care Svc - Shaun Aggarwal MD (Aug '11)
|Jun 6
|Jay690
|350
|How will Reality Leigh Winner serve for her cri...
|Jun 5
|Ivanka
|1
|mouth cancer from chewing
|Jun 4
|ThomasA
|1
|Harvest Man Found Dead On His Lawn (Nov '13)
|Jun 1
|why did he have t...
|29
|Those Who Refuse To Repent ( Hell)
|May 27
|Angus Mckinnon Young
|4
Find what you want!
Search Decatur Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC