CHATTERBOX: Meet and greet held with local authors
The Decatur Public Library was full of excitement recently. It began June 15 with a poetry writing workshop with Anna Lowe Weber, followed by a meet and greet with area authors M.J. Boshers of "The Faewitch," P. Sherman Furr of "Reach into the Darkness," Catherine Knowles of "The Doughnut Tree," Samantha Cassidy of "Dancing in the Wilderness," Curt Cagle of "Spectrum" and the dynamic duo of Stephanie Jones and Jean Hovey, who write under the pen name of Alicia Hunter Pace.
