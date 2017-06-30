Calhoun reports increase in summer enrollment
With 3,340 students enrolled, online classes grew by 11 percent and dominate Calhoun's summer enrollment. The Huntsville campus has 1,445 students this summer, with 1,192 attending at the Decatur campus and 168 in the Limestone Correctional Facility program.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.
Comments
Add your comments below
Decatur Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Good R_ox y, o_xy,cm-arijuana,t-ar,he-roin,o_xy...
|9 hr
|Hunsville drop de...
|1
|How old is the sewage system in Huntsville?
|Fri
|ThomasA
|2
|Huntsville Motorcycle clubs? (Jul '14)
|Jun 24
|Kimberly
|15
|Motorcycle Clubs in HSV? (Nov '10)
|Jun 20
|Saints MC
|68
|Tim McGraw Punched Out Fan During Show (Jul '14)
|Jun 19
|ThomasA
|12
|Any black guys wanna chill with fem boi
|May '17
|Boitoy
|1
|Shoney's expanding with new locations in north ...
|Apr '17
|ThomasA
|4
Find what you want!
Search Decatur Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC