Calhoun reports increase in summer enrollment

20 hrs ago Read more: The Decatur Daily

With 3,340 students enrolled, online classes grew by 11 percent and dominate Calhoun's summer enrollment. The Huntsville campus has 1,445 students this summer, with 1,192 attending at the Decatur campus and 168 in the Limestone Correctional Facility program.

