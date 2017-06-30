Boy Scout Troop 142 Raise New American Flag at NARCOG

Boy Scouts, from left, David Crawford, 15, and David Hudry, 10, of Troop 142, raise a new American and Alabama flag outside the NARCOG building in Decatur on Friday. [CRYSTAL VANDER WEIT/DECATUR DAILY] Boy Scouts, from left, David Crawford, 15, David Hudry, 10, and Colby Marco, 15, of Troop 142, during the pledge of allegiance after they raised a new American and Alabama flag outside the NARCOG building in Decatur on Friday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.