Boy Scout Troop 142 Raise New American Flag at NARCOG
Boy Scouts, from left, David Crawford, 15, and David Hudry, 10, of Troop 142, raise a new American and Alabama flag outside the NARCOG building in Decatur on Friday. [CRYSTAL VANDER WEIT/DECATUR DAILY] Boy Scouts, from left, David Crawford, 15, David Hudry, 10, and Colby Marco, 15, of Troop 142, during the pledge of allegiance after they raised a new American and Alabama flag outside the NARCOG building in Decatur on Friday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.
Add your comments below
Decatur Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Good R_ox y, o_xy,cm-arijuana,t-ar,he-roin,o_xy...
|23 hr
|Hunsville drop de...
|1
|How old is the sewage system in Huntsville?
|Fri
|ThomasA
|2
|Huntsville Motorcycle clubs? (Jul '14)
|Jun 24
|Kimberly
|15
|Motorcycle Clubs in HSV? (Nov '10)
|Jun 20
|Saints MC
|68
|Tim McGraw Punched Out Fan During Show (Jul '14)
|Jun 19
|ThomasA
|12
|Any black guys wanna chill with fem boi
|May '17
|Boitoy
|1
|Shoney's expanding with new locations in north ...
|Apr '17
|ThomasA
|4
Find what you want!
Search Decatur Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC