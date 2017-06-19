Archery park named after Woller
John A. Woller would like the city of Decatur to better promote the archery park that now carries his name. On Monday morning, Mayor Tab Bowling presented a resolution at the City Council meeting to name the facility the "John A. Woller Archery Park."
