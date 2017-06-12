Alabama coffee startup plans expansion to Decatur
Shannon King's first Kickstarter campaign was so successful three years ago, she is turning to the crowdfunding site again for help on her next company milestone. King, founder of Jubilee Cold Brew, is looking to open her own facility after sharing a commercial kitchen in Huntsville for the last 3 1 2 years.
