911 transcript: Cazier pulled a gun a...

911 transcript: Cazier pulled a gun at roofing company

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Decatur Daily

Nick Cazier, a Decatur business owner who was shot dead at Eagle One Metal Roofing Supply on May 9, threatened to strike employees and pulled a gun during the altercation at the business, according to transcripts from the two 911 calls made that day. A store employee placed the first call at 11:32 a.m. reporting a customer threatening employees, according to the transcript.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Decatur Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
HUNTSVILLE HISTORY: How Huntsville mistreated d... 21 hr ThomasA 6
Review: Chronic Pain Care Svc - Shaun Aggarwal MD (Aug '11) Jun 6 Jay690 350
How will Reality Leigh Winner serve for her cri... Jun 5 Ivanka 1
mouth cancer from chewing Jun 4 ThomasA 1
Harvest Man Found Dead On His Lawn (Nov '13) Jun 1 why did he have t... 29
Those Who Refuse To Repent ( Hell) May 27 Angus Mckinnon Young 4
is huntsville a good place to live? (Aug '09) May 24 ThomasA 40
See all Decatur Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Decatur Forum Now

Decatur Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Decatur Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Health Care
  3. South Korea
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Microsoft
  3. North Korea
  4. Climate Change
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Decatur, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,488 • Total comments across all topics: 281,672,509

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC