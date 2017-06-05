911 transcript: Cazier pulled a gun at roofing company

Nick Cazier, a Decatur business owner who was shot dead at Eagle One Metal Roofing Supply on May 9, threatened to strike employees and pulled a gun during the altercation at the business, according to transcripts from the two 911 calls made that day. A store employee placed the first call at 11:32 a.m. reporting a customer threatening employees, according to the transcript.

