911 transcript: Cazier pulled a gun at roofing company
Nick Cazier, a Decatur business owner who was shot dead at Eagle One Metal Roofing Supply on May 9, threatened to strike employees and pulled a gun during the altercation at the business, according to transcripts from the two 911 calls made that day. A store employee placed the first call at 11:32 a.m. reporting a customer threatening employees, according to the transcript.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.
Add your comments below
Decatur Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|HUNTSVILLE HISTORY: How Huntsville mistreated d...
|21 hr
|ThomasA
|6
|Review: Chronic Pain Care Svc - Shaun Aggarwal MD (Aug '11)
|Jun 6
|Jay690
|350
|How will Reality Leigh Winner serve for her cri...
|Jun 5
|Ivanka
|1
|mouth cancer from chewing
|Jun 4
|ThomasA
|1
|Harvest Man Found Dead On His Lawn (Nov '13)
|Jun 1
|why did he have t...
|29
|Those Who Refuse To Repent ( Hell)
|May 27
|Angus Mckinnon Young
|4
|is huntsville a good place to live? (Aug '09)
|May 24
|ThomasA
|40
Find what you want!
Search Decatur Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC