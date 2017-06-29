8 Things to Do
Grab the kids and head to Athens Lions Club Kiddie Carnival for the annual family friendly extravaganza. Bring the little ones from 6:30-9:30 p.m. for rides on the Scrambler, roller coaster, train, swings, carousel, Ferris wheel, parachutes and rocket ships.
