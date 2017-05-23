Wilson leaving Hartselle as superintendent
Superintendent Vic Wilson is leaving Hartselle City Schools to become executive director of the Council for Leaders in Alabama Schools. He said Tuesday he has told the school board and administrators and will submit his resignation during a special-called meeting next week.
