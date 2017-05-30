What You'll Be Eating at Big Apple Barbecue Block Party 2017
Summer's almost here, meaning the annual Big Apple Barbecue Block Party is just a couple weeks away. This year, the Madison Square Park event - which remains one of the country's biggest barbecue gatherings - will be on June 10 and June 11, and today, the organizers have offered a rundown of what the 15 pitmasters will be serving so barbecue fanatics can plot their weekend.
