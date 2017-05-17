Wayne Farms adding new facility, 20 jobs

Wayne Farms adding new facility, 20 jobs

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Decatur Daily

Wayne Farms has begun construction on a research and development facility that, when complete in 2018, will bring 20 jobs to Decatur. The 15,000-square-foot, $5 million facility will be called the Customer Innovation Center and will serve as a research and development facility and test kitchen for prepared foods Wayne Farms produces at its two prepared food facilities on Plugs Drive, said company spokesman Frank Singleton.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Decatur Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
is huntsville a good place to live? (Aug '09) 14 hr Mike Kokizgon 36
Those Who Refuse To Repent ( Hell) Tue Dex 3
Mo Brooks is 1 of them Mormons (Mar '12) May 15 Democrat 14
antique airplane May 14 Fish 5
Any black guys wanna chill with fem boi May 5 Boitoy 1
News Contact WHNT NEWS 19 (Oct '10) May 4 C Ellerbe 21
What is wrong with mo brooks May 1 Paul 1
See all Decatur Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Decatur Forum Now

Decatur Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Decatur Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Pope Francis
  5. American Idol
 

Decatur, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,956 • Total comments across all topics: 281,092,110

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC