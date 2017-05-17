Wayne Farms adding new facility, 20 jobs
Wayne Farms has begun construction on a research and development facility that, when complete in 2018, will bring 20 jobs to Decatur. The 15,000-square-foot, $5 million facility will be called the Customer Innovation Center and will serve as a research and development facility and test kitchen for prepared foods Wayne Farms produces at its two prepared food facilities on Plugs Drive, said company spokesman Frank Singleton.
