"Time to Shine: Training to Succeed" Session
Summer Morgan, of Alabama Career Center System, helps twenty-year-old Jonathan Ovalle, left, and his brother Enrique, a 9th-grader from Athens High, use the career readiness website on the Alabama Career Center System bus during the "Time to Shine: Training to Succeed" morning session at the Aquadome Recreation Center in Decatur on Thursday. [CRYSTAL VANDER WEIT/DECATUR DAILY] The "Time to Shine: Training to Succeed" morning session at the Aquadome Recreation Center in Decatur on Thursday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.
Add your comments below
Decatur Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Any black guys wanna chill with fem boi
|1 hr
|Boitoy
|1
|Contact WHNT NEWS 19 (Oct '10)
|Thu
|C Ellerbe
|21
|Mo Brooks is 1 of them Mormons (Mar '12)
|May 1
|Paul
|12
|What is wrong with mo brooks
|May 1
|Paul
|1
|is huntsville a good place to live? (Aug '09)
|Apr 30
|Pastor Purseisfull
|33
|Huntsville Motorcycle clubs? (Jul '14)
|Apr 30
|jcorvette72
|14
|alabama lottery
|Apr 30
|jcorvette72
|6
Find what you want!
Search Decatur Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC