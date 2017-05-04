"Time to Shine: Training to Succeed" ...

"Time to Shine: Training to Succeed" Session

Thursday

Summer Morgan, of Alabama Career Center System, helps twenty-year-old Jonathan Ovalle, left, and his brother Enrique, a 9th-grader from Athens High, use the career readiness website on the Alabama Career Center System bus during the "Time to Shine: Training to Succeed" morning session at the Aquadome Recreation Center in Decatur on Thursday. [CRYSTAL VANDER WEIT/DECATUR DAILY] The "Time to Shine: Training to Succeed" morning session at the Aquadome Recreation Center in Decatur on Thursday.

