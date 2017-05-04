Study recommends $1 million increase in administrative costs for Decatur schools
Decatur School Board President Karen Duke welcomed the Decatur City Council to Decatur High School Monday afternoon. [JOHN GODBEY/DECATUR DAILY] A study Decatur City Schools paid $18,500 to obtain would cost more than $1 million to implement, school officials said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.
Comments
Add your comments below
Decatur Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Any black guys wanna chill with fem boi
|6 hr
|Boitoy
|1
|Contact WHNT NEWS 19 (Oct '10)
|Thu
|C Ellerbe
|21
|Mo Brooks is 1 of them Mormons (Mar '12)
|May 1
|Paul
|12
|What is wrong with mo brooks
|May 1
|Paul
|1
|is huntsville a good place to live? (Aug '09)
|Apr 30
|Pastor Purseisfull
|33
|Huntsville Motorcycle clubs? (Jul '14)
|Apr 30
|jcorvette72
|14
|alabama lottery
|Apr 30
|jcorvette72
|6
Find what you want!
Search Decatur Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC