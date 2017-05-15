State AG to speak in Decatur at ceremony to remember fallen officers
Local officials will pay their respects Tuesday to Morgan County law-enforcement officers who lost their lives in the performance of their duties. The memorial ceremony is set for 8:30 a.m. on the north lawn of the Morgan County Courthouse, 302 Lee St. N.E. Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall is slated as the keynote speaker.
