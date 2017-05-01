Sonic boom: Huntsville owners grill u...

Sonic boom: Huntsville owners grill up great business

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Alabama Live

Robert and Ning Rubel, both former Sonic employees, now are franchise owners and regularly win company awards for excellence. Robert Rubel's came 39 years ago when he took a job as a grill cook in Bridge City, Texas, at a Sonic Drive-In.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Decatur Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mo Brooks is 1 of them Mormons (Mar '12) 7 hr Paul 12
What is wrong with mo brooks 7 hr Paul 1
is huntsville a good place to live? (Aug '09) Sun Pastor Purseisfull 33
Huntsville Motorcycle clubs? (Jul '14) Sun jcorvette72 14
alabama lottery Sun jcorvette72 6
Kenny speegle Apr 25 Fred 1
News Shoney's expanding with new locations in north ... Apr 15 ThomasA 4
See all Decatur Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Decatur Forum Now

Decatur Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Decatur Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Decatur, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,828 • Total comments across all topics: 280,708,226

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC