Site plan approved for parking lot im...

Site plan approved for parking lot improvements by museum

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Decatur Daily

The Decatur Planning Commission on Tuesday approved the Cook Museum of Natural Science's site plan for the Holly Street parking lot. Owned by the city, the parking lot serves the Princess Theatre Center for the Performing Arts and will serve the new $17 million museum when it opens in 2018.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Decatur Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Report: Japan 'leaning towards' buying Huntsvil... 6 hr ThomasA 4
is huntsville a good place to live? (Aug '09) 10 hr Randy Marsh 39
Those Who Refuse To Repent ( Hell) May 16 Dex 3
Mo Brooks is 1 of them Mormons (Mar '12) May 15 Democrat 14
antique airplane May 14 Fish 5
Any black guys wanna chill with fem boi May 5 Boitoy 1
News Contact WHNT NEWS 19 (Oct '10) May 4 C Ellerbe 21
See all Decatur Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Decatur Forum Now

Decatur Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Decatur Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Pope Francis
 

Decatur, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,883 • Total comments across all topics: 281,254,218

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC