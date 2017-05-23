Site plan approved for parking lot improvements by museum
The Decatur Planning Commission on Tuesday approved the Cook Museum of Natural Science's site plan for the Holly Street parking lot. Owned by the city, the parking lot serves the Princess Theatre Center for the Performing Arts and will serve the new $17 million museum when it opens in 2018.
