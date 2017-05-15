Senate approves ban on public money for school referendums

A bill to prohibit public school systems and colleges from using taxpayer dollars to influence the outcome of referendums cleared the Senate last week, but not before Democrats threatened again to slow the remaining days of the legislative session. Sen. Arthur Orr's Senate Bill 101 says institutions of higher education and local schools "may not expend any public funds from any source, make any contributions from public funds to any entity, or use public property, to advocate for electors to vote in favor of or against a statewide or local ballot measure, even if it has been determined that the expenditure serves a public purpose."

