Private committee wants to build dog park at Wilson Morgan
Pam Garland takes Bayleigh and Buzzer for an afternoon walk at Wilson Morgan Park. A proposed dog park at Wilson Morgan would feature separate fenced-in areas of 2,500 square feet for dogs weighing under 25 pounds and 10,000 square feet for dogs over 25 pounds.
