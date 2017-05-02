Priceville Council revises hours for sale of alcohol

Priceville Town Council gave unanimous consent to an ordinance revising the authorized hours for the sale of alcohol within the town's corporate limits at its regular meeting April 24. Pursuant to its publication as required by law, the ordinance limits the sale of liquor, wine or beer as follows: a Approved a low bid of $30,562.03 from Larry Signs ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hartselle Enquirer.