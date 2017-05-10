Predicted Friday storms push Calhoun graduation inside
Calhoun Community College officials announced this morning they are moving the graduation ceremony into Carlton Kelley Gymnasium because an 80 percent chance of thunderstorms is predicted for Friday night. The National Weather Service predicts showers and thunderstorms will move into the Decatur area, mainly after 1 p.m. Friday.
