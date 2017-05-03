Police: Sex offender found living in ...

Police: Sex offender found living in Decatur hotel near day care

23 hrs ago Read more: The Decatur Daily

A Dallas County man who was convicted of sex crimes was arrested Monday after officers discovered he failed to update his residency and employment status, Decatur police said. Officers conducted a traffic stop on Clifton Lamar Snow, 28, of 298 Dallas County 458, Minter, and discovered his sex offender status, police said.

