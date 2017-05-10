Police: Meth seized on Somerville Road

A Morgan County man was arrested today after officers found him with methamphetamine and drug use paraphernalia, Decatur police said. Officers responded to calls of a drunk driver at 1:47 a.m. at Country Club Road and Stratford Road Southwest, police said.

