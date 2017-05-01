Police: Meth, pills seized during Decatur traffic stop
A Danville man was arrested Sunday afternoon when officers found methamphetamine, Xanax pills and drug paraphernalia in his possession, according to Decatur police. Officers conducted a traffic stop on John Phillip Hale, 25, 934 Neel School Road, after he ran a red light on Second Street Southwest at Central Parkway, police said.
